Booking Holdings (BKNG -0.5% ) is looking to lay off 25% of its employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says it's working with works councils, employee representatives and other relevant organizations, and along the way it will develop more clarity on the exact number and timing of the cuts, as well as the financial impact.

Booking says it will finalize plans and make announcements to employees on a country by country basis starting in September, completing all announcements by year-end.

Company CEO Glenn Fogel reportedly told employees of the plan this morning.

The company has around 17,500 employees around the world.