MTBC (MTBC) inks a distribution partnership with Lake Health Alliance, a medical software sales and services organization, for the delivery of its software tools and services.

This relationship seeks to expand the reach of MTBC’s RCM services as well as its talkEHR and CareCloud software platforms through leveraging Lake Health Alliance's partnerships with industry leaders.

"Lake Health Alliance is an ideal reseller and partner for MTBC,” said Karl Johnson, Division President, MTBC Force.

Wall Street analysts are Very Bullish on MTBC, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

