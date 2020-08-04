Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.9% ) says Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) will exercise its option to acquire the Eskay Creek project in British Columbia, and Barrick will waive its back-in right on the project.

Skeena will gain 100% ownership and operatorship of Eskay Creek, and Barrick will become a significant shareholder in Skeena.

On the deal closing, on a pro-forma basis, Barrick would hold slightly more than 24M Skeena common shares, or ~12.4% of Skeena's issued and outstanding common shares.

Barrick shares have surged nearly 60% over the past six months amid strong gains in the gold price.