Freshpet rallies after earnings but valuation concerns raised
Aug. 04, 2020 9:51 AM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)FRPTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Oppenheimer digs into Freshpet's (FRPT +6.5%) Q2 report.
- "Top-line guidance implies at least 30% sales growth in the back half of year vs. 31% growth in the first half. The company is seeing a meaningful acceleration in July measured channel trends, which bodes well for the company's ability to meet or exceed full-year targets."
- The firm thinks the FRPT management team has done an impressive job of managing through the pandemic and continues to look very favorably upon the company’s longer-term prospects, but keeps a Perform rating in place due to valuation. Shares of Freshpet trade at ~10X Oppenheimer's FY21 sales forecasts.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Freshpet is Neutral as high marks for momentum and growth are offset by a F grade for value.
- Previously: Freshpet +4% after strong demand feeds bottom line (Aug. 3)