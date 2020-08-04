The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed a lower court ruling that 10x Genomics (TXG -0.7% ) willfully infringed on U.S. Patent No. 8,889,083 that Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO -1.4% ) exclusively licensed from the University of Chicago.

The appeals court also upheld the lower court's finding on $23.9M in monetary damages and a 15% royalty on past and future sales and a permanent injunction against TXG's Single Cell 3’ Gene Expression products, Single Cell ATAC-seq products and Single Cell V(D)J products.

On a negative note, the appeals court withdrew the lower court's injunction on TXG's Linked-Read and CNV product lines and reversed the lower court's decision on infringement of two related patents asserted by BIO. The company does not believe the decision will have a material impact on the overall result and is evaluating its options for further review.