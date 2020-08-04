Lam Research (LRCX +0.5% ) and VELO3D, digital manufacturing innovator, collaborated in a joint development agreement for novel materials and designs in metal additive manufacturing or 3D printing applications for the semiconductor industry.

Over the next five years, Lam plans to significantly increase the volume of parts produced by AM.

VELO3D will develop new metal alloys on its Sapphire printer, critical to Lam designs and technologies; Lam Capital will also invest an undisclosed amount in VELO3D

Recently, VELO3D closed a $40M round of funding, bringing total funding for the company to $150M; enables to expand its technology capabilities and reach profitability by mid-2022.