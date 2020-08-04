IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares are down 4.6% after the Q2 beats came with a soft Q3 forecast that sees $280-310M in revenue (consensus: $303.34M) and $0.70-1.00 EPS (consensus: $0.87).

Q2 sales of high-power continuous wave lasers (53% of total revenue) dropped 26% Y/Y due to pandemic-related demand issues and lower ASPs.

Gross margin fell from 49.5% in last year's quarter to 46%. Operating margin dropped from 25% to about 16%.

CEO Valentin Gapontsev: "As expected, the pace of order growth in China moderated as Q2 progressed while we have seen modest improvement in order trends in other regions. However, visibility into a recovery in global demand remains uncertain at this time."

