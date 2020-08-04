T-Mobile (TMUS +0.7% ) has launched its commercial nationwide stand-alone 5G network, a milestone that expands its 5G coverage by 30% - nearly another 2,000 additional cities and towns.

The company now covers more than 250M people in more than 7,500 cities and towns with 5G.

The early launches of 5G service from wireless carriers leaned on existing LTE networks to accelerate deployment, but all are pursuing stand-alone architectures that reach further but have taken longer to build out.

T-Mobile says its engineers have already seen up to a 40% improvement in latency in stand-alone areas, and they expect adding core network slicing in the future will enable new applications, including connected self-driving vehicles.