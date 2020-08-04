Wilks Brothers says it submitted a superior alternative recapitalization plan to the Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF -15.5% ) board that would reduce the company's debt.

Wilks Brothers' rival plan, which would give it 60% equity ownership for C$236M (US$176M), follows two earlier bids by the group to buy Calfrac's U.S. operations which were both rejected by the company's board.

The investor group holds 19.8% of Calfrac's shares and more than 50% of its second-lien notes, and owns ProFrac Services Ltd, a competitor of Calfrac in the U.S.