Twist Bioscience (TWST +1.3% ) inks an agreement with privately held Seismic Bio aimed at the discovery and optimization of antibodies to "high value" immuno-oncology (I-O) targets.

TWST unit Twist Biopharma will leverage its proprietary Hyperimmune Libraries to identify antibodies that bind to specific I-O targets. In turn, Seismic will use the monoclonals to create bispecific antibody therapeutics.

Under the terms of the deal, Seismic will pay TWST technology activity fees and milestone payments for all discovered compounds. Specific financial terms remain confidential.