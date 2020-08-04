Bank of America is cautious on Tyson Foods (TSN +2.0% ) as expected declines in foodservice demand is seen cutting into demand even as costs rise.

"Increased operating costs as a result of COVID-19 are likely to weigh on TSN's ability to grow earnings over the medium term. While commodity prices are working in TSN's favor we believe costs are likely to overwhelm, while execution remains a challenge. TSN's diversification across proteins should serve it well longer term as consumer preferences change in a post COVID-19 world."

In regard to the new CEO hire, BofA notes that Banks brings experience from the tech/healthcare sectors, which could prove valuable as TSN continues to navigate COVID-19 and embrace greater automation.

Bank of America keeps a Neutral rating on Tyson and price objective of $68, which is below the average Wall Street PT of $71.65.