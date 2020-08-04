The U.K. tax authority, also known as Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), is alleging that General Electric (GE +1.2% ) fraudulently obtained a British tax advantage worth $1B by failing to disclose documents relating to the group's financing arrangements, TaxWatch reports, adding that the case is scheduled to go to a full trial in July 2021.

"The allegations revolve around the financing of certain GE companies in Australia, which HMRC allege that the company routed via the UK in order to gain a tax advantage. In using U.K. companies as part of the transaction, GE required clearance from HMRC to ensure that they met UK tax rules. This was granted on a partial basis in 2005."

"In documents before the High Court, HMRC allege that their approval for the transaction was only given on the understanding that the funds would be used to invest in businesses operating in Australia."

"However, according to HMRC’s case, the tax authority would later discover that after leaving the U.K. for Australia the AUS$5B used in the transaction was not invested in any business. The transaction was in fact part of a complex and contrived tax avoidance scheme that would circulate money between the U.S., Luxembourg, the U.K. and Australia before being sent back to the US just four days later. The transactions had no commercial purpose other than to create a 'triple dip' tax advantage in the U.K., the U.S. and Australia."

"Although the allegations made by HMRC in this case are serious it is important to emphasize that there is a limit to how far the allegations go. The fraudulent misrepresentation allegations are only raised in the context of a contract law dispute around the Clearance Agreement reached between GE and HMRC. All that HMRC are seeking from the legal action is to void the agreement."

