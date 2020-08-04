A business mix shift has dulled Seagate's (NASDAQ:STX) revenue headwind, prompting a UBS upgrade from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Munjal Shah: "We are increasing our out year estimates as we expect Seagate to face less revenue headwind because the business mix has shifted over the past several years with mass capacity drives accounting for 53% of sales in F20."

Shah thinks Seagate's "strong focus on cost metrics" will drive enough cash generation for a capital return program.

The firm remains on Seagate's sidelines, still seeing a "risk of a deeper cloud cyclical slowdown" and the potential for slower than expected legacy market recover after the pandemic.

Price target is raised from $41 to $46.

Last week, Seagate reported Q4 misses due to pandemic pressure outside of cloud and data center strength.