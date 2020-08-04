Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) jumps as much as 11% after chatter that Blackstone (BX -0.3%) may want to buy out the lodging REIT.
Attributed to comments in Dealreporter.
In its 13F filing for Q1, Blackstone disclosed a new stake in Host, acquiring 34.5M shares.
The speculation has much of the hotel REIT sector on the move: Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT +6.1%), Service Properties Trust (SVC +6.0%), RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ +4.0%), Apple Hospitality (APLE +2.9%), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR +3.4%), Sunstone Hotel (SHO +4.1%).
