Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) jumps as much as 11% after chatter that Blackstone (BX -0.3% ) may want to buy out the lodging REIT.

Attributed to comments in Dealreporter.

In its 13F filing for Q1, Blackstone disclosed a new stake in Host, acquiring 34.5M shares.

The speculation has much of the hotel REIT sector on the move: Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT +6.1% ), Service Properties Trust (SVC +6.0% ), RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ +4.0% ), Apple Hospitality (APLE +2.9% ), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR +3.4% ), Sunstone Hotel (SHO +4.1% ).

