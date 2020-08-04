Equitrans Midstream (ETRN +3.5% ) moves out to a six-month high after Q2 adjusted earnings match estimates and the company raises full-year guidance.

Equitrans lifts its FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $1.17B-$1.22B from $920M previously, after reporting Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $263.2M.

According to Bloomberg, Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett says the revised guidance is a "net positive" and expects the stock will react positively due to the "incrementally constructive outlook."

Equitrans says it still expects to complete the $5.4B Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia in early 2021.

The company says it expects to receive new approvals soon from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will enable it to finish building the last 8% of the project.

Equitrans says the project's costs could rise by 5% to ~$5.7B if it needs to "to adapt the construction plan for potential complex judicial decisions and regulatory changes."