Leggett & Platt (LEG -3.8%) Q2 reports sales down 30% to $845.1M, impacted by Covid-19.
Organic sales down 31%, while acquisitions added 1% to sales growth.
Segment wise trade sales: Bedding products -28%; Specialized products -47%; Furniture, Flooring & Textile products -22%.
EBIT of $23M (-83% Y/Y), primarily lower volume, partially offset by fixed cost reductions.
EPS loss of $0.05, included a goodwill impairment charge of $0.19 and restructuring charges of $0.02.
Operating cash flow was $112M, a decrease of $60M primarily due to lower earnings.
Liquidity of $1.3B includes $209M cash and $1.1B under revolving credit facility.
Previously: Leggett & Platt EPS beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Aug. 3)