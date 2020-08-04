Leggett & Platt (LEG -3.8% ) Q2 reports sales down 30% to $845.1M, impacted by Covid-19.

Organic sales down 31%, while acquisitions added 1% to sales growth.

Segment wise trade sales: Bedding products -28%; Specialized products -47%; Furniture, Flooring & Textile products -22%.

EBIT of $23M (-83% Y/Y), primarily lower volume, partially offset by fixed cost reductions.

EPS loss of $0.05, included a goodwill impairment charge of $0.19 and restructuring charges of $0.02.

Operating cash flow was $112M, a decrease of $60M primarily due to lower earnings.

Liquidity of $1.3B includes $209M cash and $1.1B under revolving credit facility.

