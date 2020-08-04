Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) gains 2.3% after Argentina's government reaches an agreement with its major foreign private investors to restructure $65B in debt, a step which would resolve the country's third sovereign default in 20 years.

The agreement, with bondholders led by BlackRock (BLK -1.6% ) and other major investment firms, allows the government to avert a prolonged, public fight Argentina suffered with its 2001 default.

"It prevents a really disastrous impasse that could have locked Argentina out of credit markets potentially for years," said Benjamin Gedan, an Argentina expert at Washington policy group the Wilson Center.

The country will change the payment dates for some new bonds, which won't boost the overall amount of interest payable but will improve the value of the proposal for creditors, Argentina's economy ministry said.

Argentina, though, could face more difficult talks with the International Monetary Fund over restructuring its bailout from the fund. The country owes $44B to the IMF.

Other major Argentine bondholders include Fidelity Management & Research, Monarch Alternative Capital LP, VR Capital Group, Greylock Capital Management, and Pharo Management.

Previously: Argentina creditor group makes new offer to government - Reuters (July 2)