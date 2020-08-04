Sykes Enterprises (SYKE +18.2% ) picks up steam on beating Q2 consensus at record revenue of $416.8M (+7.2% Y/Y) driven by a diverse business mix and healthy demand from new client wins.

On a constant currency basis, revenue from Americas region: $339.3M (+9.9% Y/Y) and EMEA region: $77.6M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Operating income increased 78.4% Y/Y to $27.21M with margin increased to 6.5% vs. 3.9% a year ago; Non-GAAP operating margin was a decade‐high of 8.5%.

GAAP EPS beat estimate by $0.35 at $0.55 (+104% Y/Y). Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71, beats by $0.42 and up from $0.41 a year ago.

The company generated $58.1M cash from operations, taking cash balance to $129.1M at quarter end. Further, it repurchased $13M shares during the quarter with now roughly 2.2M shares outstanding under its 10M buyback program.

Due to frequent changes in client forecasts, the company abstained its quarterly and annual guidance.

Stock jumps from $28.59 to $33.46 in a early-trading session today.

Previously: Sykes Enterprises EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue (Aug. 3)