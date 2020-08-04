Dan Primack's Axios look at the TikTok (BDNCE) talks delves into potential players other than Microsoft (MSFT -2.1% ) - and says multiple sources say Apple (AAPL +1.3% ) has expressed interest.

It's an unlikely suitor for TikTok, which is a cross-platform app, and the sources are external to Apple. Still, Primack notes Apple is flush with enough cash for the deal and any Treasury "payments" that might be required.

"Private equity is also circling," he says, including firms that don't currently have ByteDance stakes.

Updated: Primack notes an Apple spokesperson says there are no discussions about such a purchase and "the company isn't interested."