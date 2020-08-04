Dolby Labs (NYSE:DLB) shares gain 2.8% after fiscal Q3 beats on the top and bottom line.

For Q4, the company sees $225-255M in revenue (consensus: $251.7M), 86-87% gross margin, $167-177 in operating expenses, and $0.05-0.20 EPS (consensus: $0.22)

FY20 outlook has revenue of $1.12-1.13B, 88-89% gross margin, and $2.04-2.19 EPS (consensus: $1.63).

William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart highlights the "solid" quarter and says shares "have the opportunity to outperform during a recovery phase."

Earnings press release.

Previously: Dolby Laboratories EPS beats by $0.59, beats on revenue (Aug. 03 2020)