For Q2, Insperity (NSP +4.7% ) reported net income and diluted EPS up 82% and 93% to $51.9M and $1.33, respectively.

Revenues dipped 5% to $993.4M due to decline in paid worksite employees, payroll tax deferrals and credits associated with the CARES and Families First Acts totaling $45M and comprehensive service fee credits provided to clients totaling ~$12M.

Gross profit rose 27% to $220.2M; impacted by favorable benefits and workers compensation cost trends.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 62% to $92M

Amid layoffs in the client base during pandemic, average number of worksite employees paid per month decreased by 1.8%; average number of paid worksite employees of 227,894.

Worksite employees paid from new client sales were ~20% above forecast, client retention remained near Q2 historical level of 99% and the level of worksite employees laid off, returning to work and general hiring were all favorable.

At the end of the quarter, adjusted cash of $269M while $130M is available under its $500M credit facility.

"We believe the value clients received from our services throughout this period will drive increased demand for premium HR services in the years ahead," CEO Paul J. Sarvadi commented.

Q3 Outlook: Average WSEEs 227.5-230K (-5.6% to -4.5% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA: $29-38M (-43% to -26% Y/Y); Adj. EPS: $0.37-0.54 (-51% to -28% Y/Y).

Raised FY20 Outlook: Average WSEEs 228.5-233.2K (-3% to -1% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA: $235-255M (-6% to 2% Y/Y); Adj. EPS: $3.67-4.04 (-12% to -3% Y/Y).

"Lakewood also goes long on Insperity, a provider of outsourced human resources for small- and medium-sized businesses; sees long runway for growth as the penetration rate of the co-employment model in the small- to mid-market workforce is only ~5%,"

Previously: Insperity EPS beats by $0.45, misses on revenue