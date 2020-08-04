Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY -1.6% ) extends the contract of CEO Kasper Rorsted from August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2026.

Adidas statement: "The outbreak of the corona pandemic posed major challenges even for a successful company such as adidas. The management team under the leadership of Kasper Rorsted succeeded in steering adidas and its employees healthily and safely through this unprecedented crisis. Continuity and strong leadership are important especially in these times, also in view of the new strategic cycle which will start in 2021."

Shares of Adidas haven't kept up with Nike over the last 52 weeks, which has placed more pressure on the board.