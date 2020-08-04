WestRock (WRK +4.2% ) reports revenue fell 9.7% in FQ3. Corrugated Packaging sales -11% to $2.73B and Consumer Packaging sales -5.9% to $1.55B.

Adjusted EBITDA squeezed 17.5% to $707.8M.The Corrugated Packaging segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.3% and Consumer Packaging segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6%.

The company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $740M vs. $734.6M year ago and adjusted free cash flow of $508M vs. $397.8M year ago.

During the quarter, the company invested $244M in capital expenditures and paid $52M in dividends to stockholders.

