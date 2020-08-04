Endeavour Silver (EXK +3.3% ) shoots higher after Q2 earnings and revenues generally match expectations, and silver prices rally past $25/oz.

Q2 silver oz. sold fell 42% Y/Y to 634,839 and gold oz. sold fell 44% to 5,218 oz. at average realized prices of $17.04/oz. for silver and $1,862/oz. gold vs. year-ago realized prices of $15.02 for silver and $1,366 for gold.

All-in sustaining costs fell 29% Y/Y to $14.91 per silver oz. payable as a result of lower operating costs.

Endeavour says it tallied $1.9M in cash flow from operations before working capital changes, and EBITDA of $1.2M, despite the suspension of mining for all of April and part of May.

At the end of the quarter, Endeavour maintained a cash position of $30.5M along with working capital of $44.6M.