Generac Power Systems (GNRC -0.3% ) has unveiled a new, more powerful addition to the Guardian series of home standby generators.

The new generator provides 24 kilowatts of peak power from a 70% smaller footprint than traditional generators of this power level, yielding cost savings of up to $8,000 on purchase and install.

The innovative generator is also equipped with home energy monitoring technology that could also save owners enough to nearly pay for the entire generator.

"The reality of today is that the home must be an oasis. People are working from home, entertaining at home, and going to school at home. Protecting families from unexpected power outages is a requirement," said Russ Minick, Generac's Chief Marketing Officer.