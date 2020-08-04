OEM company O2TODAY, develops and commercializes face masks for medical and non-medical applications signed a joint development agreement with SINTX Technologies (SINT +21.8% ) to develop a safe and effective consumer facemask with broad-spectrum antibacterial and antiviral activity.

It will be based on incorporating SINTX’s unique silicon nitride powder into the mask filter and fabric for prevention of respiratory diseases.

Both the companies will jointly fund collaborative research and product development activities in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the input of external laboratories also.

As per a commercialization agreement, O2TODAY will be the exclusive global distributor for face masks & replacement filters.

"The collaboration with O2TODAY is intended to directly apply our material science expertise toward new product development, and revenues - a very significant and exciting move for SINTX," CEO & president Dr. Sonny Bal commented.