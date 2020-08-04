Edgewell Personal Care (EPC -10.7% ) reports organic net sales declined 14.7 Y/Y in FQ3, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the related stay at home orders and travel restrictions which resulted in lower consumer demand and decreases in net sales for Wet Shave and Sun Care products.

Segment net sales: Wet Shave: $278M (-15.2%); Sun and Skin Care: $136.9M (-19.1%); Feminine Care: $69M (-14.7%).

Adjusted gross margin rate down 130 bps to 46.8%; Adjusted SG&A expense rate +340 bps to 18.3%; Adjusted operating margin rate fell 360 bps to 9.5%.

For FY2020, Project Fuel is expected to generate ~$70M in incremental gross savings. Project Fuel related restructuring charges are expected to be ~$35M.

The Company is not providing an outlook for the remainder of FY2020 at this time due to on-going uncertainties related to the duration and potential impacts of COVID-19.

