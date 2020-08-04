Noble Energy (NBL +1.1% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with an $11 price target, cut from $26, at Stifel, which views the company's Q2 results as neutral.

Stifel says the positives include Noble's meaningful free cash flow during a challenging quarter and a compression project in Israel that was commissioned, paving the way for eastern Mediterranean gas exports to Egypt to ramp up in H2; negatives include a miss on cash flow per share due to weaker than expected realized prices.

RBC analysts maintain their Sector Perform rating with no surprises in the results, but like the $325M outstanding on its credit facility and $324M cash on hand for safety in an uncertain macro environment.

KeyBanc also keeps its Sector Weight rating, viewing Noble's leverage as above peers but seeing solid liquidity, while expecting $560M of free cash flow pre-dividend in FY 2020 at $40/bbl WTI oil.