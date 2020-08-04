Ingredion (INGR -8.8% ) Q2 revenue was $1.35B (-13% Y/Y), decrease primarily driven by sales volume declines in North America and South America.

Segment-wise net sales: North America $848M; South America $182M; Asia Pacific $187M; Europe, Middle-East, Africa $132M.

Adjusted operating income was $127M (-29% Y/Y).

Segment-wise operating income: North America -27%; South America -19%; Asia Pacific -4%; Europe, Middle-East, Africa -9%.

Adjusted EPS of $1.12 vs. $1.66 in Q2 2019.

At June 30, total debt and cash plus short-term investments were $2.6B and $1B respectively.

Reported and adjusted effective tax rates were both 28.7%.

On July 1, the company closed its previously announced acquisition of PureCircle for a total cash payment of $222M.

"We like Ingredion as a long-term play. The company is a solid business and currently undervalued, which makes a good recipe for solid returns." says ValueZen on Seeking Alpha.

