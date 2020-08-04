The coronavirus-induced recession isn't only hurting retailers and their landlords, it may also be damaging prospects to repurpose shopping malls for other uses, such as offices and apartments.

Case in point: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY +1.6% ) has nixed plans to redevelop a former Vermont mall as an office and residential development, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The real-estate firm started on the Burlington, VT, project in 2017 and has demolished the mall as part of its plan to build apartments and a 10-story office tower. The site now stands empty.

Last month, BPY said it's selling its stake in the project to its local partner Devonwood Investors, after expected returns from the project were deemed too low, analysts said.

The city of Burlington, though, calls the move "a breach of faith" and officials vow to pursue damages related to BPY's failure to start construction in time to access tens of millions of dollars of infrastructure funding authorized by the state.

As recently as January, Brookfield executives said they would start construction of the project in August.

One analyst blames the move on the sudden economic downturn caused by the pandemic. "What a lot of real-estate landlords are doing is guarding cash flow," Alexander Goldfarb, a research analyst at Piper Sandler, told the WSJ. "Tenants are likely slower to take up space now. There is no rush to complete a new hotel or add new restaurants."

Previously: Brookfield demands rent from tenants as it skips payments - FT (June 23)