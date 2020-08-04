Franklin Templeton (BEN -0.7% ) launches the Franklin Municipal Green Bond Fund (MUTF:FGBGX), one of the few strategies solely focusing on muni green bonds.

Seeks to maximize income exempt from federal income taxes by investing in green bonds, including climate bonds, sustainability bonds, and environmental impact bonds.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in municipal green bonds. The universe of U.S. municipal green bond issuers includes states, cities, municipal water and sewer enterprises, transportation systems, universities, and hospitals, among others.

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest is free from regular federal income taxes. It also may have up to 100% of its assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

