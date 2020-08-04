Intrepid Potash's (IPI -9.0% ) plunges after Q2 earnings came in below expectation, as COVID-19 pandemic affected its business, although agricultural sales are little changed over the first half of the year.

Industrial potash sales volume of 74k tons, down 22% Y/Y impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as oil sector demand decreased significantly leading to decreased oil and gas activity. Average net realized sales price of $256/ton was down ~14%.

Trio sales volume of 64k tons decreased 10% and though average price was up 6% to $208/ton.

The company expects the economic disruption caused by the pandemic to continue to have a material effect on revenue growth and overall profitability, particularly in its oilfield solutions segment, in future quarters as well.