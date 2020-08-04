Pro sports with fans? Perhaps it can happen sooner than some anticipate, with the German Bundesliga approving initial steps in playing soccer games with fans for the 2020-2021 season.

Stadiums would be limited to home fans only and be subject to local health department restrictions.

Germany's ban on all events with large crowds is still in place until October 31.

Underpinning the forward progress, COVID deaths in Germany have averaged under seven a day over the last month and COVID hospitalizations per capita are much lower than the rate in the U.S.

Sports around the world: New Zealand has opened up sports for fans for more than a month, with some rugby matches bringing in more than 40K people. Taiwan is also cruising along with fans at baseball games. In the U.S., the bubble concept is working well in the NBA, MLS, NHL and WNBA with games progressing nicely, but MLB is falling behind with its schedule due to COVID cancellations. The stakes are highest with the NFL, as a wide range of companies like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) look for a full season.

Shares of Borussia Dortmund are up 3.10% in Frankfurt trading.Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is 1.88% higher in London.

