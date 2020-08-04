Fertilizer names rally after Mosaic (MOS +13.3% ) posted much higher than forecast Q2 profit and issued a positive market outlook; CF +3.7% , NTR +3.4% .

Bloomberg also reports that urea prices are moving higher in response to India's rapid tender pace.

According to Bloomberg, Scotiabank's Ben Isaacson thinks investors will re-rate Mosaic shares "on the back of the well-rounded beat, slightly more favorable outlook and solid execution at management controlling its controllables."

BMO analyst Joel Jackson says the worst seems to be behind Mosaic, but he remains concerned about the outlook for potash, which likely will stay challenged for some time.

Citi analyst PJ Juvekar says the company's comments on strengthening fertilizer and agriculture markets in H2 is "broadly supportive for our ag coverage," and notes Mosaic's strong phosphate volumes bodes well for peer Nutrien.