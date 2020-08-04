Limbach Holdings (LMB +8.2% ) reaffirms its expectation for Q2, scheduled for release on Thursday, August 13.

President and CEO Charlie Bacon said Q2 results are expected to be "in line with the company’s expectations for revenue growth in both our construction and service segments, and gross margin expansion company-wide."

As at June 30, the company's cash balance stood at $28.8M in addition to the $10.5M of net revolver availability.

Bacon added "This overall improvement in liquidity and balance sheet efficiency further expands the Company’s options for an accretive re-financing of our current credit facility.”

Brian Pratt, Barbara Pratt and a third-party investment co. made a non-binding proposal to buy $35m of shares for $3.85 per share, according to an amended 13D filing.

If the proposal is approved, it would further result in investors receiving four seats out of seven on the company's board.

The company intends to use $20M of proceeds in repayment of its term loan and the remaining $15M for general corporate purposes.

Brian Pratt and Barbara Pratt collectively own 19.58% of the outstanding shares of common stock.