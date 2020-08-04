In all-cash transactions, Sensus Healthcare (SRTS +10.3% ) acquired two Florida-based mobile aesthetic laser companies - Aesthetic Mobile Laser Services and Aesthetic Laser Partners; thereby adding ~$1M in revenue in upcoming 12 months (assuming dermatology clinics will be at 80% of their pre-COVID-19 patient levels).

Both the acquired companies have ~30 lasers and six vans, and service 150+ dermatology practices in Florida, including 500+ dermatologists not current Sensus customers.

"These acquisitions are the first step in an exciting new and significant growth strategy for Sensus that complements our laser products soon to debut," CEO Joe Sardano commented.

Immediate accretion to EBITDA and earnings is expected.

Related to the acquisitions, Sensus named Paul Miano and Matthew Hufford to executive positions with a newly-formed division, Sensus Laser Aesthetic Solutions.

Additional information to be shared in Q2 earnings conference calls scheduled for August 6, 2020 after market close.