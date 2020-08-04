CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares are down 6.7% , still feeling pressure from yesterday's AH Q2 report, which beat estimates but included downside earnings outlook.

License revenue dropped 8% Y/Y to $47.9M. Maintenance and professional services rose 22% to $58.6M.

Total deferred revenue was up 30% Y/Y to $224.7M.

For Q3, the company sees $107-115M in revenue (consensus: $111.11M) and $0.19-0.33 EPS (consensus: $0.38).

CEO Udi Mokady: "Our SaaS solutions are gaining momentum resulting in record SaaS bookings in the second quarter, contributing to our strong 30 percent deferred revenue growth. While SaaS acceleration results in a short-term revenue headwind, the recurring revenue base creates significant longer-term value for both our customers and CyberArk."

