Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and Avis Budget Finance, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Avis Budget Group (CAR +1.6% ) has priced additional $350M of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2027 in a private offering at 92% of their face value.

Closing date is August 6, 2020.

Net proceeds will be used to redeem the outstanding $100M of the Issuers’ 5.50% senior notes due 2023 and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

