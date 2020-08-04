Rates are seeing pressure along the Treasury yield curve as equities overcome an early stumble and move into the green.

The 10-year Treasury yield is knocking on the door of 0.5%, now at 0.52%, off about 4 basis points (NASDAQ:TLT) +0.7% , (NYSEARCA:TBT) -1.5% .

The 2-year yield is down to 0.11%, the 5-year is falling to 0.2% and the 30-year is slumping to 1.19%.

Real 10-year rates stand at -1.06%.

Late last month, JPMorgan strategists led by Jay Barry trimmed their year-end outlook for 10-year yield to 0.80% from 1% and 30-year to 1.65% from 1.85%, noting that the "earlier-than-expected recovery" in economic data in May and June has "started to falter".

"I believe it is likely that the TLT ETF will march towards approximately $180 between now and the end of the year," Zvi Bar wrote on Seeking Alpha last week. "Moreover, I believe TLT is likely to continue to grind higher, as it is probable that the Federal Reserve will attempt to take bonds closer and closer to negative rates."