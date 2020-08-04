Telus (TU +3.4% ) has extended work-from-home arrangements through the end of the year.

The company has enabled 95% of its team members to work remotely since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (including 99% of domestic call center workers), and will continue current arrangements until 2021.

"We will revisit this policy towards the end of December and early January 2021 to determine what changes we will make to our work location model at that time, given the context of the global pandemic,” says CEO Darren Entwistle.