Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) awarded a $950M ceiling indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains.

This would leverage open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development.

The contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains.

