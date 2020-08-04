Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) rises to a new record amid rising speculation that U.S. lawmakers will move forward on a new virus relief bill, as Senate Democratic leader Schumer says progress is being made in talks with the White House.

Details are scant, but video from a mammoth blast near the waterfront in Beirut is making the rounds, and might help to account for gold's sudden surge about 45 minutes ago.

Spot gold rose as much as 0.8% to $1,994.47/oz., an intraday record, after bullion for immediate delivery surged 11% in July, the biggest monthly gain since 2012; December Comex gold +1.3% to $2,012.50/oz.

"What Schumer was saying suggests we will get a package and reverse the sudden stoppage of benefits. This helps stocks and gold," says Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital. "It means the Treasury will borrow trillions more which someday we will have to repay."

Goldman Sachs says gold may climb to $2,300/oz. as investors are "in search of a new reserve currency," while RBC Capital puts the odds of a rally to $3,000/oz. at 40%.

Bloomberg reports worldwide holdings in gold-backed ETFs rose to 3,365 tons on Monday, up 30.5% YTD; U.S. reserves exceed 8K tons.

