YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) reports Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was down 20.2% y/y to $1.02B.

Net Loss for Q2 was $1.09/share (consensus: -$1.38), compared to net loss of $0.71/share, in Q219.

Operating income was ($4.6M) vs. a $14.3M year-ago.

The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $37.9M, compared to $67.3M in the prior year comparable quarter.

On July 7th, the Company secured a loan with the U.S. Dep. of Treasury for up to $700M under the CARES Act.

The Company also extended the maturity on its Asset Based Loan from June 2021 to January 2024.

Shares +23%

