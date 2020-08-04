CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.91 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.27B (+1.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 18.9% and operating margin of 6.32%.

Total adjusted PBM claims of 502.0M.

Over the last 2 years, CVS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.