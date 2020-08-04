Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.94B (-9.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Non-GAAP gross margin of 51.5% and Non-GAAP operating margin of 23.8%.

Over the last 2 years, TEVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.