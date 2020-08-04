Itron's (NASDAQ:ITRI) beats low Q2 consensus estimates but expects the pandemic to continue to weigh on H2 results. ITRI shares are currently down 7.1% .

In Q2, Device Solutions sales dropped 41% Y/Y in the quarter, Network Solutions fell 9%, and Outcomes decreased 9%.

Gross margin decreased 290 bps from the prior year to 27.2%.

FCF was negative $10M compared to the positive $38M in 2019.

The company expects "reduced near-term demand and the delay of planned 2020 deployments into future quarters" due to the pandemic.

For H2, Itron forecasts revenue and EPS performance on par with H1.

