Itron's (NASDAQ:ITRI) beats low Q2 consensus estimates but expects the pandemic to continue to weigh on H2 results. ITRI shares are currently down 7.1%.
In Q2, Device Solutions sales dropped 41% Y/Y in the quarter, Network Solutions fell 9%, and Outcomes decreased 9%.
Gross margin decreased 290 bps from the prior year to 27.2%.
FCF was negative $10M compared to the positive $38M in 2019.
The company expects "reduced near-term demand and the delay of planned 2020 deployments into future quarters" due to the pandemic.
For H2, Itron forecasts revenue and EPS performance on par with H1.
