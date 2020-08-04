Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $411.29M (-5.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Comps -5.7% and Restaurant margin 11.4%.

Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revision and 3 downward.