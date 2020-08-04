Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Q2 adjusted operating EPS of $1.85 beats estimate of $1.72 and compares with $2.32 in Q1 and $3.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The current quarter includes a net after-tax charge from PRU's annual reviews and update of assumptions and other refinements of 66 cents per share vs. 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company is on track to achieve target of $140M of cost saving for the year and is "making progress in transitioning our international earnings base to higher-growth markets," said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey.

It's also continuing to address the impact of the low interest-rate environment through aggressive repricing and by pivoting to less rate-sensitive products.

Adjusted book value per common share of $92.07 at June 30, 2020 vs. $99.71 at March 31, 2020.

PRU slips 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Assets under management of $1.61T at June 30, 2020 vs. $1.48T at March 31, 2020.

PGIM adjusted operating income of $324M vs. $264M a year ago.

U.S. Businesses adjusted operating income of $455M vs. $875M a year ago; the decrease includes a net unfavorable comparative impact from its annual reviews and update of assumptions and other refinements of $182M.

U.S. Workplace Solutions, comprised of Retirement and Group Insurance, adjusted operating earnings of $286M vs. $548M.

Conference call on Aug. 5 at 11:00 AM ET.

