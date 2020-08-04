Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+180.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.12B (+76.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Gross margin 26.1% and Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.8%.

Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward.