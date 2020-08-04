AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.71B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.